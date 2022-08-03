‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ crosses Rs16.09 crore mark worldwide

ISLAMABAD – Latest Pakistani film ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ starring the diva Saba Qamar alongside Syed Jibran and Zahid Ahmed is roaring at the box office. The masterpiece has impressed audience with Rs16.09 crore box office collection.

Overwhelmed by love and support, the heartthrob turned to his social media handle and shared the news with his huge fan following. Jibran shared much-loved film’s poster along with the caption, “what a journey. They say don’t worry about the destination but make sure that the journey is worth it and it was so worth it”.

The Pehchaan starlet also extended gratitude towards the film makers, “Thanks Hassan Zia and Jamil Baig for making it happen, Saqib Khan and Mohsin Ali for making it the most memorable experience of my life until now. So long till we meet again in the cinemas,” stated Jibran.

As of now, ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is the third-highest-grossing movie for 2022. ‘London nahi Jaunga’ still maintaining the lead while ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ remains on the second number.

On the work front Jibran has been lauded for his spectacular performance in blockbuster drama serial ‘Meray Humnasheen’.