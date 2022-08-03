Gold price decline

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs3,500 per tola and was sold at Rs154,900 on Tuesday against sale at Rs157,400 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs3,001 and was sold at Rs131,944 against its sale at Rs134,945, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs120,950 against its sale at Rs123,700, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1,630, whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs8.57 and was sold at Rs1,406.03.
The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was sold at $1,780 against its sale at $1,774, the association reported.

