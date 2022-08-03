Govt reviewing tax related issues: Miftah

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday said that reviews were being carried out for resolving issues related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property and sales tax.

He was talking to a delegation of Mardan Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI), headed by its President, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharafat Ali Mubarak. Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The delegation members shared with the finance minister the issues being faced by Mardan CSTSI, especially those related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property taxes and sales tax. The finance minister was also briefed about the contribution of this sector in the economic development of the country. The members urged that the issues of this sector should be resolved at the earliest. The minister acknowledged the contribution of this sector for the economic development of the country and assured the delegation that their comprehensions would be addressed.