Agencies

Govt to take action on foreign funding case after recommendation from law experts: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD   –   Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said the government would decide to take ac­tion after the recommendation from the office of Attorney General and Law ministry on the election commission’s verdict in the PTI’s foreign funding case. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken money from individuals, compa­nies and a cabinet member of foreign countries which is prohibited in the country’s law, Musadik said. Talking to private news channel, he said Imran Khan received prohibited funding from 354 foreign companies for his party. As per the law, he added that no one could accept money from foreign country or its cabinet members, company and individuals but Imran Khan got two million pounds. Imran Khan during his regime waived off Rs 250 billion investment to be made by K-Electric in Dattang Coal Project which would have benefited Karachiites, he said. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared dishonest by the court as he was on the board of directors of his son’s company and also entitled to withdraw his salary which he did not declare that’s why he was not honest and trustworthy.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PML-N wants level playing field for all in interest of transparency and rule of law: Talal

Islamabad

Formation of a larger bench is now history: CJP Bandial

Islamabad

NA Speaker de-seats 4 PTI MNAs over 40-day absence

National

Funeral prayers of martyred Major Saeed offered in Larkana

International

Iran nuclear negotiations under Ebrahim Raisi

International

Philippines tallies 319 dengue deaths in 2022

International

Türkiye records 5 monkeypox cases

Newspaper

Secretary Sports inaugurates table tennis academy

Islamabad

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms, says FO on Zawahiri’s killing

Business

SMEDA to organise training tomorrow

1 of 11,137

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More