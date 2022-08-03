Agencies

I was ousted on a similar thing, says Nawaz after ECP verdict against PTI

PML-N leader says ex-judges who ordered JIT on WhatsApp will have to answer.

Imran Khan ‘launched’ to sabotage CPEC: Maryam Nawaz.

LONDON/ ISLAMABAD    –   Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan want­ed to remove Chief Election Com­missioner Sikandar Sultan Raja from his post because he was aware of the money laundering case against him.

While talking to reporters outside his residence in London, the PML-N supremo called the development the biggest theft in history. “I was oust­ed on a similar thing. What this man (Imran) had done with the country, the nation should take notice of it,” the PML-N leader said.

“Today, the biggest theft in history and biggest money laundering case has been proven. Imran Khan knew that this verdict would prove his for­eign funding,” he added. “After the election commission’s verdict, I have no doubts that Imran was working on foreign agenda and he was trying to implement the foreign agenda.”

The former premier said that the former chief judges of Pakistan in­cluding Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Kho­sa and retired Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh would have to respond to the queries as to how they ordered for­mation of Joint Investigation Team on WhatsApp.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday said that former prime minister Imran Khan was launched to impede the country’s development and sabotage the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Maryam Nawaz, in posts on her Twitter handle, said Imran Khan, who used to “deliver lectures” of liberating the nation of slavery, had himself proved to be a “slave of foreign powers” (after the ECP ver­dict in his party’s prohibited foreign funding case).

The whole nation felt ashamed after hearing the decision of Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which proved “the self-proclaimed righteous person a money launder­er and liar”.

Imran Khan, she alleged, “used to get money from his foreign masters for creating anarchy and unrest in the country”. She said Imran Khan was the only politician of country, who had been proved “corrupt” with irrefutable evidence

More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan met all prior actions for review: IMF

Lahore

PML-N wants level playing field for all in interest of transparency and rule of law: Talal

Islamabad

Formation of a larger bench is now history: CJP Bandial

Islamabad

Govt to take action on foreign funding case after recommendation from law experts: Musadik Malik

Islamabad

NA Speaker de-seats 4 PTI MNAs over 40-day absence

National

Funeral prayers of martyred Major Saeed offered in Larkana

International

Iran nuclear negotiations under Ebrahim Raisi

International

Philippines tallies 319 dengue deaths in 2022

International

Türkiye records 5 monkeypox cases

Newspaper

Secretary Sports inaugurates table tennis academy

1 of 11,137

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More