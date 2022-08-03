Our Staff Reporter

Imran Khan approves 20 PTI members for Punjab cabinet

Two ministers likely to be inducted from PML-Q

LAHORE    –    Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi is most like­ly to keep a small cabinet under the directions of the PTI chief Imran Khan who also approved some names during his recent visit to Lahore, it has been learnt. The new cabinet, by and large, will be a replica of Usman Buzdar’s old cabinet with al­most the same portfolios previously held by the then ministers. Around 20 ministers will be taken from the PTI while two will be inducted from the PML-Q. Former Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ah­mad Buzdar had a large cabinet comprising over 40 ministers, advisors and special assistants.

The names of cabinet probables include Raja Basharat (Law and Parliamentary Affairs), Ch Zheeruddin (Prosecution), Mian Aslam Iqbal (Housing and Physical Planning), Mian Mah­moodur Rashid (Local Govt), Zain Qureshi (Agri­culture or Local govt), Dr Yasmeen Rashid (Health), Dr Murad Rass (School Education), Humayun Ya­sir (Higher Education), Hashim Jawan Bakht (Fi­nance), Mohsin Leghari (Irrigation), Hasnain Ba­hadur Dreshk (Livestock), Yawar Bukhari(Baitul Maal), Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan (Prisons), Hafiz Amar Yasir (Mines and Mineral) and Hashim Dog­ar (Home). The portfolios of other hopefuls Ghaz­anfar Chheena, Majeed Niazi, Jehanzeb Kuchi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Taimur Bhatti, and Ali Afzal Sahi are yet to be decided.

Also, Shahbaz Gul may be inducted as special as­sistant to CM, said the sources. The cabinet is most likely to be sworn in within a couple of days.

