IUB approves uplift projects budget

BAHAWALPUR – The 78th meeting of the Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Cam­pus under the chairman­ship of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor. Secretary Syndicate Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel briefed about the deci­sions taken in the previous meeting. Prof. Dr. Abu Bakar, Treasurer, presented the budget of the university. In the meeting, the budget worth Rs. 8,813.580 million was approved for the year 2022-23. An estimate worth Rs 4,033.665 million was approved for devel­opment projects. The recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee were approved in the meeting. The recommenda­tions of the previous selection boards were approved. Policy guidelines regarding nam­ing of various roads and buildings in univer­sity campuses were approved.