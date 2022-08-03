IUB approves uplift projects budget
BAHAWALPUR – The 78th meeting of the Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor. Secretary Syndicate Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel briefed about the decisions taken in the previous meeting. Prof. Dr. Abu Bakar, Treasurer, presented the budget of the university. In the meeting, the budget worth Rs. 8,813.580 million was approved for the year 2022-23. An estimate worth Rs 4,033.665 million was approved for development projects. The recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee were approved in the meeting. The recommendations of the previous selection boards were approved. Policy guidelines regarding naming of various roads and buildings in university campuses were approved.