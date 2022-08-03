Khursheed praises ECP verdict in foreign funding case
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday praised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for announcing a balanced verdict in the prohibited foreign funding case despite pressure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It was an extraordinary decision given in the difficult circumstances, he said here addressing a news conference along with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira. Khursheed Shah alleged that Imran Khan always tried to pressurize the institutions to get favourable decisions. But the ECP deserved appreciation which gave the judgment against the PTI regardless of all the pressure exerted by him, he added. He said the PTI chief told lies to the nation, but his all “lame excuses” were exposed by the ECP after eight years proving that his party had received ‘prohibited funds’ from foreign nationals and companies.