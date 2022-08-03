Khursheed praises ECP verdict in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Water Re­sources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday praised the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) for announcing a balanced verdict in the prohibited foreign funding case de­spite pressure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It was an extraordi­nary decision given in the difficult circumstances, he said here addressing a news conference along with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Af­fairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira. Khur­sheed Shah alleged that Imran Khan always tried to pressurize the institutions to get favourable decisions. But the ECP deserved ap­preciation which gave the judgment against the PTI regardless of all the pres­sure exerted by him, he added. He said the PTI chief told lies to the nation, but his all “lame excuses” were exposed by the ECP after eight years proving that his party had received ‘prohib­ited funds’ from foreign na­tionals and companies.