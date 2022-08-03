Love Island: Ekin-Su and Davide crowned 2022 winners in live final

LONDON – Ekin-Su and Davide have been crowned the winners of Love Island, winning the show’s £50,000 prize money. The pair, both 27, said they “couldn’t believe” they’d won, describing their time on the show as a “dream”.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu is an actress and model from Essex, while business owner Davide Sanclimenti is from Rome, Italy.

During an ad break, ITV2 played a trailer for Big Brother, confirming rumours that the reality show will be revived on the channel in 2023.

Presenter Laura Whitmore announced Ekin-Su and Davide as the winners of the hugely successful ITV2 dating show during Monday’s live final – which had an average of 2.89m viewers. The couple will share the £50,000 prize money. A previous show tradition, which gave one member of the couple the chance to “steal” the jackpot for themselves, was dropped this year. Speaking to Whitmore earlier in the episode, Davide said it was “100% a dream to be here with Ekin-Su”.

Ekin-Su said: “It feels so surreal, finding the man of your dreams and just growing, I’m lost for words.”

She described her relationship with Davide as “absolutely bonkers, crazy, romantic and fun”. Gemma and Luca were named the runners-up, while the third-placed couple was Indiyah and Dami. Tasha, the show’s first deaf contestant, and her partner Andrew, finished in fourth place.

Reflecting on their journey, Ekin-Su said: “There was an instant spark, a genuine butterfly feeling, and there was a caring and intelligent side I was really attracted to.” Davide, who was originally coupled up with Gemma, added: “As soon as I saw Ekin-Su, my head turned, I was like ‘wow’. There was initial attraction.