Agencies

Meeting reviews steps taken against dengue

BAHAWALPUR   –   Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday presided over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Preven­tion of Dengue in the committee room of his office.

The meeting reviewed the mea­sures to control dengue. On this occasion, CEO Health Dr. Muham­mad Iqbal Makwal, DHO Preven­tive Medicine Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, Focal Person and DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, Entomologist, Of­ficers of concerned departments and focal persons were present.

Deputy Commissioner di­rected that to stop the growth of dengue larvae, it is important not to allow water to remain accumulated in one place and to raise the awareness among people in this regard.

He further said that Android user activities should be in­creased and 100 percent coverage of hotspots should be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner di­rected that the members of the indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should work actively. Un­der the dengue vigilance report system,complaints received should be resolved immediately. It was told in the meeting that 2500 suspected cases of dengue were reported from January 1 to July 31, 2022. Out of which not a single case of dengue was con­firmed, while dengue larvae were found in 12 places.

There are 1724 hotspots with 100 percent coverage while 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams were active across the dis­trict to protect against dengue

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Three injured in Quetta blast

National

Four killed, PTI MPA injured in Lower Dir attack

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 644 fresh Covid cases in one day

Business

Prolonged monsoon rains badly damage dates crop, impact income of thousands

Business

SCCI welcomes withdrawal of fixed tax on small traders

Business

Gwadar International Airport to be operational in Sept 2023: GDA DG

National

New Peshawar Valley project reviewed

National

Relationship between Pak Army, nation based on mutual love, respect and trust: CM

Business

Irsa releases 231,900 cusecs water

Business

Pakistan’s exports to Italy increase 40.14pc during FY2021-22

1 of 9,705

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More