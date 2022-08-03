Meeting reviews steps taken against dengue

BAHAWALPUR – Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday presided over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Preven­tion of Dengue in the committee room of his office.

The meeting reviewed the mea­sures to control dengue. On this occasion, CEO Health Dr. Muham­mad Iqbal Makwal, DHO Preven­tive Medicine Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, Focal Person and DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, Entomologist, Of­ficers of concerned departments and focal persons were present.

Deputy Commissioner di­rected that to stop the growth of dengue larvae, it is important not to allow water to remain accumulated in one place and to raise the awareness among people in this regard.

He further said that Android user activities should be in­creased and 100 percent coverage of hotspots should be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner di­rected that the members of the indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should work actively. Un­der the dengue vigilance report system,complaints received should be resolved immediately. It was told in the meeting that 2500 suspected cases of dengue were reported from January 1 to July 31, 2022. Out of which not a single case of dengue was con­firmed, while dengue larvae were found in 12 places.

There are 1724 hotspots with 100 percent coverage while 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams were active across the dis­trict to protect against dengue