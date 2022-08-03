JAVAID UR RAHMAN

NA Speaker de-seats 4 PTI MNAs over 40-day absence

Speaker says de-seated members neither resigned nor submitted a leave application

 

 

ISLAMABAD   –   National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday de-seat­ed four PTI MNAs for their 40 days absence without submitting any leave application.

“The de-seated members neither resigned nor submitted a leave ap­plication,” said the National Assem­bly Speaker. The resignations of 11 PTI MNAs had also been accepted recently by the chair.

The four MNAs de-seated by Na­tional Assembly Speaker include Saleh Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Mian Muhammad Soomro and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. Resignations of 116 PTI MNAs in­cluding PTI Chairman Imran Khan are still pending with the National Assembly Secretariat. The notifica­tion of accepted resignations has been referred to the Election Com­mission of Pakistan [ECP] by the Na­tional Assembly Secretariat. The Na­tional Assembly Secretariat, around a month before, had dispatched letters to 131 PTI MNAs to appear individually before the Speaker for verification of their resignations but no MNA from PTI turned up

