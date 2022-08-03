Nazir Chohan, others sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE – An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakisan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lead­er Nazir Chohan and seven oth­ers to jail on judicial remand in a case registered on charges of attacking police. Earlier, the Chung police produced the PML-N leader, his son and oth­ers before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan. The investigation offi­cer submitted that a case had been registered against Nazir Chohan and others for attack­ing police. He requested the court for grant of physical re­mand for recovery of the weap­ons from the accused. Howev­er, Chohan’s counsel opposed the plea, saying that the police registered the case with mala­fide intentions.