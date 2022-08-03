Nazir Chohan, others sent to jail on judicial remand
LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakisan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazir Chohan and seven others to jail on judicial remand in a case registered on charges of attacking police. Earlier, the Chung police produced the PML-N leader, his son and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan. The investigation officer submitted that a case had been registered against Nazir Chohan and others for attacking police. He requested the court for grant of physical remand for recovery of the weapons from the accused. However, Chohan’s counsel opposed the plea, saying that the police registered the case with malafide intentions.