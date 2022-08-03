Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms, says FO on Zawahiri’s killing

Following the death of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad aid that Pakistan stands by countering terrorism in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

“We have seen the official statements by the United States and media reports regarding a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the U.S. in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are well-known,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson’s statement comes hours after President Joe Biden on Monday disclosed that a US drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend had killed top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

In a televised address, Biden said the strike in Kabul, Afghanistan had been carried out on Saturday. “I gave the final approval to go get him,” he said, adding that there had been no civilian casualties.

“Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said.

A senior administration official said Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed on the balcony of a house in Kabul in a drone strike, and that there had been no US boots on the ground in Afghanistan.