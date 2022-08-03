Agencies

Pakistan earns $500m from travel services’ export

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan earned $500.031 million by exporting different travel services in various countries during the eleven months of the fiscal year 2021-22. This shows the growth of 8.94 percent as compared to the $458.980 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the month under review, the personal travel services climbed by 8.85 percent, from the $457.030 million last year to the $497.491 million during July-May 2021-22. Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 80 percent while the education-related expenditure dropped by 4.51 percent. In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 8.89 percent. Meanwhile, the exports of business services also surge by 30.26 percent, from the $1.950m to the $2.540m, the PBS data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 17.71 percent during the eleven months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The exports of services during July-May (2021-22) were recorded at $6,318.11m against the exports of $5,367.36m in July-May (2020-21).
The imports also rose by 35.49 percent by growing from $7,590.19 million last year to $10,284.29 million during the period under review.

