Pakistan face India on Aug 28 in Asia Cup 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in the highly-charged 15th Asia Cup 2022 match on August 28 in Dubai.

According to the Asia Cup schedule announced by the ICC on Tuesday, the opening match of the tournament will be played between hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on August 27 while the final will take place on September 11. The teams will compete in the group stage followed by the Super 4 round and the final. The Asia Cup will be played under the T20 format in anticipation of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 in October-November.

India may clash with Pakistan for the second time in the tournament in Super 4 round, if both the teams top the group stage. The Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) moved the tournament to UAE due to the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The UAE is the new venue but Sri Lanka will retain the hosting rights. The matches will be played in Dubai and Sharjah.

India, Pakistan and qualifier are included in Group A while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have been placed in Group B. UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round and the winner will join Pakistan and India in Group A. All the matches will be played at 1800 hours GST.