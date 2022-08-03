Agencies

Pakistan needs to improve quality of universities, says Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD     –   Minister of Federal Edu­cation and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that Pakistan needs to improve the quality of its universities. “Quality of education should be the first priority”, the minis­ter said during a meeting with the newly appointed Chairman of HEC, Mukhtar Ahmed. The minister em­phasized on upgrading the existing universities in such a way that they can compete with the best universities in the world. He said that the existing universities need to be strengthened so that they can achieve higher global rankings. He emphasized the need to improve the governance of all public universities of Pakistan with special attention to financial discipline. Along with overall governance, financial accountability and discipline should be among the top priorities, he said. The minister also called for making the pub­lic universities financially self-reliant. He also stated that the public universities should also develop the ca­pacity to impart vocational skills to the students.

