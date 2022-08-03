Pakistan stands by countering terrorism in accordance with international law: FO

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office on Tuesday said it stands by the fight against terrorism in all its manifestations.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said: “We have seen the official statements by the United States and media reports regarding a counterterrorism operation carried out by the US in Afghanistan.”

He added: “Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are well-known.” He said, “Pakistan stands by countering terrorism in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.”