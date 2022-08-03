Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks to $2.6 billion in July

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s trade deficit has shrunk to $2.6 billion in July 2022, which would ease pressure on the country’s external side.

The country’s trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, has recorded at $2.6 billion in July 2022 as compared to $3.2 billion in the same period of the previous year showing a decline of 18.33 percent. According to the fresh data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s exports and imports both have recorded decline in the previous month. The country’s imports have declined by 12.81 percent in July 2022 and remained $4.86 billion compared to $5.575 billion in July 2021. On the other hand, exports have also shown decline of 5.17 percent to $2.219 billion in July 2022 as against $2.340 billion in the corresponding period of the last year.

On monthly basis, the country’s trade deficit has shrunk by 46.76 percent to $2.6 billion in July 2022 as compared to $4.962 billion in June 2022. Exports have recorded decline of 23.95 percent to $2.219 billion in July as against $2.918 billion. On the other hand, imports have reduced to $4.861 billion in July 2022 from $7.88 billion in June 2022 showing decline of 38.31 percent. The govt has successfully reduced the imports to avert pressure on the foreign exchange reserves, which are on the declining side amid absence of inflows. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday said that imports in June stood at $7.7 billion, but declined to $5 billion in July as a result of steps like the import ban and slow processing of other imports.

He said the government would continue taking measures to reduce imports and convert the current account deficit, which stood at $17.5 billion in the last fiscal year, into surplus.

The ministry of finance had already projected that trade balance will revert back to lower levels in July 2022. It is expected that remittances will continue to remain strong. Imports of goods and services are expected to come down from exceptionally high levels observed in May and June. Taking these factors into account, as well as its other components, the current account deficit is expected to steadily decline in the coming months. However, for July 2022, based on low import growth and better performance of both exports and workers’ remittances, a significant decline in the current account deficit is anticipated.

However, it is expected that with government appropriate policies, imports will fall, while the continued decent performance of exports of goods and services as well as workers’ remittances will bring current account deficit to a manageable level. The government is working to control the current account deficit in current fiscal year. The current account posted a deficit of $17.4 billion for FY 2022 as against a deficit of $2.8 billion last year. Current account deficit widened due to constantly growing import volume of energy and non-energy commodities, along with a rising trend in the global prices of oil, COVID-19 vaccines, food and metals.