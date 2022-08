MANILA- The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it has tallied 319 deaths from dengue fever this year as cases continue to rise during the wet season. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a press conference that the DOH has recorded 82,597 cases as of July 16, 106 percent higher than the cases recorded in the same period last year. DOH data showed the Central Luzon re- gion recorded the highest cases with over 13