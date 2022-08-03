President, PM express deep grief over helicopter crash incident

ISLAMABAD – The President and the Prime Minis­ter have expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of six Army officials, including Lt. General Sarfraz Ali, in helicopter crash.

President Dr Arif Alvi telephoned Army Chief General Bajwa and con­doled with him over the martyrdom of Army personnel. He prayed for higher ranks for the departed souls in heaven.

Expressing his deep sorrow and grief over the unfortunate incident, the President prayed for the eleva­tion of their ranks in Jannah and also expressed sympathy for their fami­lies for their irreparable loss.

Paying tribute to the martyrs’ ser­vices for the country and the nation, the President said that these offi­cers were selflessly engaged in relief operations disregarding the danger posed to their lives to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims.

The President added that the en­tire nation is indebted to them and salutes them for responding to the call of duty and providing relief to the people facing hardship due to heavy floods and bad weather.

During his conversation, the Pres­ident affectionately recalled a brief­ing given to him by Corps Command­er Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali during one of his visits to Gawadar and said that he found the officer ex­tremely capable and intelligent hav­ing exceptional management skills.

Chief of Army Staff, while ap­prising the President of the unfor­tunate incident, said that the heli­copter met an accident because of low visibility due to bad weather and added that the wreckage of the helicopter had been recovered and all military officers had embraced martyrdom.

Meanwhile, in a separate message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief over the martyr­dom of the military officials. He said the entire nation salutes Lt Gen Sar­fraz Ali, Director General Pakistan Coast Guards Major General Amjad, Pilot Major Saeed, Co-Pilot Major Talha, and Crew member Naik Mu­dassar for their supreme sacrifice