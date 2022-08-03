Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD – Paki­stan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower for Kashmir, upper/central Pun­jab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilg­it-Baltistan, eastern and south­ern Balochistan during the next 24 hours. Hot and Humid weath­er is expected in other parts of the country. According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in upper and cen­tral parts of the country. A west­erly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the coun­try. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower oc­curred in Gilgit-Baltistan, up­per Punjab, Upper Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and Karachi. Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country. The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Gilg­it-Baltistan: Babusar 07 mm, Bagrote 02, Astore, Gilgit, Skar­du 01, Punjab: Gujranwala 06, Attock 04, Bahawalnagar 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Dir 05, Drosh 02, Mirkhani, kalam 01 and Karachi 01mm. The highest temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 43 C, Nokkundi 42 and Dadu 41C.