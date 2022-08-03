River Indus runs in medium flood at Chashma

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River In­dus was flowing in “Medium Flood” at Chashma (upstream Taunsa), in “Low Flood” at Ka­labagh and in Taunsa-Guddu & Guddu-Sukkur reaches. Ac­cording to FFC daily report on Tuesday, the River Kabul was also flowing in “Low Flood” at Nowshera while all other main rivers of Indus River Sys­tem (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are presently run nor­mal. The combined live stor­age of major reservoirs (Tar­bela, Mangla & Chashma) is 6.845 MAF (i.e. 50.85% of the total value of 13.461 MAF). Ac­cording to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore a fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Afghanistan while yester­day’s trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir and Adjoining areas has moved away in East­ward direction. Also yester­day’s Low-Pressure Area over Northeastern Balochistan has now become insignificant for Pakistan with Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan. For the ensuing 24 hours, the FFD predicted isolated thun­derstorm/rain over North and Northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast­ern Balochistan including up­per catchments of all the main rivers of Indus River System.