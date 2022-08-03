Agencies

Rupee gains 45 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan rupee on Tuesday strengthened by 45 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs238.38 against the previous day’s closing of Rs238.83. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs239 and Rs241, respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 94 paisa and closed at Rs244.00 against the last day’s closing of Rs244.94. The Japanese Yen gained two paisa to close at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of Rs1.39 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs290.72 as compared to its last closing of Rs292.11. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 14 paisas each to close at Rs64.90 and Rs63.45, respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Prolonged monsoon rains badly damage dates crop, impact income of thousands

Business

SCCI welcomes withdrawal of fixed tax on small traders

Business

Gwadar International Airport to be operational in Sept 2023: GDA DG

National

New Peshawar Valley project reviewed

National

Relationship between Pak Army, nation based on mutual love, respect and trust: CM

Business

Irsa releases 231,900 cusecs water

Business

Pakistan’s exports to Italy increase 40.14pc during FY2021-22

Business

Country’s first digital market place of mutual fund launched

Business

Advisory council formed to promote olive cultivation, value-addition

Business

NIC hosting yet another exciting FinTech Hackathon in collaboration with ABL

1 of 3,854

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More