SAPM on Youth Affairs visits SCCI

SIALKOT – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) for a consultation session on “National Youth Employment Policy”.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar highlighted that Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) had deliv­ered innovative solutions to maximise income gener­ation by providing quality skills and vocational train­ing opportunities to poor and vulnerable youth. The government should collaborate with this institution to resolve the issues related to skilled labor faced by the industry of Sialkot, he added. President SCCI in­formed that SCCI was closely working in liaison with government regarding the establishment of a state-of-the-art incubation centre in Sialkot. He requested SAPM Shaza Fatima to play her supportive role in establishment of Amazon Training Centre in Sialkot so that appropriate training would be given to those who operate Amazon accounts for online business