Agencies

SAPM on Youth Affairs visits SCCI

SIALKOT    –   Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) for a consultation session on “National Youth Employment Policy”.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar highlighted that Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) had deliv­ered innovative solutions to maximise income gener­ation by providing quality skills and vocational train­ing opportunities to poor and vulnerable youth. The government should collaborate with this institution to resolve the issues related to skilled labor faced by the industry of Sialkot, he added. President SCCI in­formed that SCCI was closely working in liaison with government regarding the establishment of a state-of-the-art incubation centre in Sialkot. He requested SAPM Shaza Fatima to play her supportive role in establishment of Amazon Training Centre in Sialkot so that appropriate training would be given to those who operate Amazon accounts for online business

More Stories
Islamabad

PDM gives nod to send reference to court

Islamabad

What happens next?

Islamabad

Pakistan met all prior actions for review: IMF

Lahore

PML-N wants level playing field for all in interest of transparency and rule of law: Talal

Islamabad

Formation of a larger bench is now history: CJP Bandial

Islamabad

Govt to take action on foreign funding case after recommendation from law experts: Musadik Malik

Islamabad

NA Speaker de-seats 4 PTI MNAs over 40-day absence

National

Funeral prayers of martyred Major Saeed offered in Larkana

International

Iran nuclear negotiations under Ebrahim Raisi

International

Philippines tallies 319 dengue deaths in 2022

1 of 9,664

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More