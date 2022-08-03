Secretary Sports inaugurates table tennis academy

LAHORE – Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz inaugurated Sports Board Punjab’s table tennis academy at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and table tennis players were also present on this occasion. The parents have been invited to register their children for training at the table tennis academy, where head coach SAF Games silver medallist Yasir Iqbal Bhatti will impart training to young male and female players in two sessions daily. Secretary Sports said: “The launching of table tennis academy is part of our talent hunt campaign and through this drive, we are aiming to unearth fresh talent from across the province. “At our academy, we are emphasizing on the grooming of U-10 and U-12 table tennis players. SBP is planning to launch academies of 10 prioritised games in future. After finding talented players from different districts, they will be further nurtured in Lahore under the supervision of qualified coaches.” DG Sports Punjab said that the SBP’s focus is to pick and prepare U-10, U-13 and U-14 players from schools and other educational institutions. “Table tennis academy is part of our long-term planning and we will have to train our young players systematically to compete with the rest of the world.”