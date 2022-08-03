SMEDA to organise training tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organise a one-day training programme on “Exhibition and Event Management Skills for SME’s” for profitable business growth on August 04 (Thursday). The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to source in the authority. The training programme will provide information about general orientation, scope and nature of event management, developing the concept, physical and human resources, project logistics and marketing an event. The workshop also provides information of financial and risk management, staging the event and general sales leads. The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, and all those desirous of improving their knowledge on the subject.