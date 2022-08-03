Stock market gains 115 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 115.65 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 40,191.61 points against 40,075.96 points on the last working day. A total of 217,504,902 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 110,422,594 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.326 billion against Rs3.718 billion on last trading day. As many as 327 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 191 of them recorded gain and 105 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 35,087,913 shares and price per share of Rs18.98, Agritech Limited with volume of 22,626,500 and price per share of Rs8.13 and Pak Refinery with volume of 13,181,522 and price per share of Rs16.07. Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs235.17 per share, closing at Rs3,373.49, whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs161.20 to Rs2,310.66. Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs295.50 per share closing at Rs5,994.50 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs80 to close at Rs993.