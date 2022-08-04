Gold prices dip again

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 356.50 points, a positive change of 0.87 percent, closing at 41,425.37 points against 41,068.87 points on the last working day.

A total of 275,431,074 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 333,028,028 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.904 billion against Rs.10.016 billion on last trading day.

As many as 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 212 of them recorded gain and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 44,405,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.23, TPL Properties with volume of 12,197,925 and price per share of Rs.19.72 and Pak Elektron with volume of 11,967,500 and price per share of Rs16.52.

Allahwasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.253.01 per share, closing at Rs.3,626.50 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.46.97 to Rs.671.87.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.65 per share closing at Rs.1,270 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs47.99 to close at Rs2,390.01.