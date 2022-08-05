17 new roads to connect farms to sugar mills

BAHAWALPUR – A meeting of District Sugarcane Develop­ment Cess Committee was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting reviewed the schemes related to the construction roads from sugarcane fields to sugar mills. Under the development scheme, work will be started on 17 schemes of road construc­tion. These schemes have an estimated cost of Rs175 million.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, sug­arcane farmers, officials of Agriculture De­partment and other related departments were present in the meeting.

The development schemes presented by the Sugarcane Development Cess Committee were reviewed. The deputy commissioner directed that construction work of roads should be completed within the specific time.