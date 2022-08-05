7 bite the dust in different incidents

FAISALABAD – At least seven people were killed in differ­ent incidents here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Mubashar, 22, of Shadab Colony received a fatal electric shock while switching on a machine.

Separately, a labourer received an elec­tric shock from a grinder machine in Si­tara Gold City on Satiana Road who was identified as Muzammal Hussain, 61, of 78-GB while16-year-old Tayyab also re­ceived an electric shock from a pedestal fan near Lasoori Shah Shrine, Jhang Ba­zaar, and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Rizwan of Mohalla Sha­habad committed suicide after shooting himself in Noorpur, Millat Road area.

Two drug addicts were found dead from Jalvi Market, Jarranwala Road, and Bakkar Mandi, Faisalabad. Their bodies were handed over to the police. An un­identified woman was also found dead from GTS Chowk.

ELDERLY MAN SHOT DEAD OVER MINOR DISPUTE IN BUREWALA

A 65-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two outlaws over a minor dispute at village 118/EB, within the jurisdiction of Sheikh Fazal Police Station on Thursday.

According to the police sources, Malik Talib, resident of Village 118/EB, had dispute with Waqar of the same local­ity over some issues. On Thursday, after exchange of heated arguments, the ac­cused Waqar along with his brother shot Malik Talib injured and escaped from the scene.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Burewala from where he was referred to Nishtar Hospi­tal, Multan due to critical condition but he succumbed to injuries on the way to Multan. Sheikh Fazal police have regis­tered the case and started the investiga­tions into the incident.