News Desk

Adele, Rich Paul to tie the knot by end of summer

LONDON    –   Adele and Rich Paul are prepared to say “I do” as recent reports claim that the couple is “ready to elope” and even have a baby soon. An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that the Easy On Me hit-maker and the sports agent want to get mar­ried soon. and it’s no secret amongst the couple’s close friends and family. “They’re being very open about it and she’s been dropping serious hints about welcoming a little one very soon, too,” the insider said before adding that they might elope by the end of summer. “They have been picking out baby names, setting up a nursery in their new home – it’s been full steam ahead for the past sev­eral months,” the source added. “It’s all moving very quickly. Adele’s dreams are coming true and then some,” the outlet shared while adding that the singer might already be pregnant. The insider went to say that for the time being, the lovebirds are being “playing it down” and “keeping that side close to their chests.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 10,799

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More