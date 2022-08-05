Aisam launches largest talent hunt program in Pakistan
LAHORE – The Ace Tennis Pakistan will be the largest talent hunt program in Pakistan’s history, with more than 300 online registrations nationwide. This was said by international tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Pakistan No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan during a press conference held here on Thursday. “Although 300 online registrations nationwide is a good number yet we are expecting 100 more tennis kids join this program during the trials. “We’ve finalized the assessment program with our team of coaches and fitness trainers, and we can’t wait to welcome all the aspiring professional tennis players from today (Friday). Good luck to everyone attending and we look forward to seeing you on the courts,” said national tennis stars.