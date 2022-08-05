Staff Reporter

Aisam launches largest talent hunt program in Pakistan

LAHORE     –    The Ace Tennis Pakistan will be the largest talent hunt program in Paki­stan’s history, with more than 300 online registra­tions nationwide. This was said by international tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Pakistan No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan during a press conference held here on Thursday. “Although 300 online reg­istrations nationwide is a good number yet we are expecting 100 more ten­nis kids join this program during the trials. “We’ve finalized the assessment program with our team of coaches and fitness train­ers, and we can’t wait to welcome all the aspiring professional tennis play­ers from today (Friday). Good luck to everyone at­tending and we look for­ward to seeing you on the courts,” said national ten­nis stars.

