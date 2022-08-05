Press Release

Askari Bank signs MoU with Pakistan Freelancers Association

ISLAMABAD    –   Askari Bank has signed a Memo­randum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Freelancers Asso­ciation (PAFLA) with an aim to digitally onboard and facilitate the unbanked segment of free­lancing individuals and startups through the Askari Freelancer Digital Account. This strategic partnership with PAFLA will of­fer mentorship programmes, seminars, webinars, conferences, professional training events and certification courses on financial literacy. Askari Bank will fulfill the banking needs of freelancers across Pakistan. The MoU was signed by Ms Amina Bilal, Head Digital Sales, AKBL and Mr Tufail Ahmed Khan, CEO, PAFLA. Also present were Mr Shehryar Ali Shah, Chief Digital Officer, AKBL, Mr Ibrahim Amin, Co-founder and EVP, PAFLA, Mr Haroon Q Raja, Co-founder and SVP, Ms Dua Sukhera, Head South Punjab, and other senior officials from both organisations. The objective of the partnership is to facilitate the growth of the thriving commu­nity of freelancers and startups

