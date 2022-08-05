News Desk

Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi: Sharjeel Memon

A Chinese company has agreed to establish the first intra-city bus manufacturing company of Pakistan in Karachi, paving way for availability of the buses at cheaper rates in the country, Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Friday.

Sharjeel Memon met the country manager of the bus company today where it was decided that a manufacturing plant will be established in next 20 months at an 18-acre land and the plant will produce 500 buses annually.

“Establishing a public transport manufacturing plant is our top priority and we wanted to begin the project as early as possible,” Memon said.

Later, in a message from his Twitter handle, Sharjeel Memon said that he had a detailed meeting with a leading Chinese bus manufacturing company and they have agreed to start Pakistan’s first Intra city Bus manufacturing plant in Karachi.

 

“This will open doors to new job opportunities, foreign investment and lower prices of buses in Pakistan,” he said.

