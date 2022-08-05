COAS reaches out to Saudi, UAE authorities on IMF programme

The extended fund facility worth $1.2 billion with the IMF was discussed with the friendly countries, including the upcoming executive board meeting of the IMF which is expected to ratify the loan program.

As a result of the army chief’s communication, good news for Pakistan is expected soon.

It is pertinent to mention that Nikkei Asia reported that Gen Bajwa appealed to the United States to help Islamabad secure an early dispersal of $1.2 billion in funds under the IMF programme to avert the risk of debt default.