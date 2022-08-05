News Desk

COAS reaches out to Saudi, UAE authorities on IMF programme

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa days after the phone call to US Deputy Secretary of State to help Islamabad secure an early dispersal of $1.2 billion in funds under an International Monetary Fund loan (IMF) programme, on Friday has now spoken with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to discuss the IMF programme.

The extended fund facility worth $1.2 billion with the IMF was discussed with the friendly countries, including the upcoming executive board meeting of the IMF which is expected to ratify the loan program.

As a result of the army chief’s communication, good news for Pakistan is expected soon.

It is pertinent to mention that Nikkei Asia reported that Gen Bajwa appealed to the United States to help Islamabad secure an early dispersal of $1.2 billion in funds under the IMF programme to avert the risk of debt default.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 10,332

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More