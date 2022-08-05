Commonwealth Games
The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England are underway, and so far, Pakistani athletes appear to be performing well. Pakistani badminton players put up a good showing in their respective matches on Wednesday. The breakthrough so far has been when two Pakistani athletes won medals—judoka Shah Hussain got Pakistan off the mark on the medals table when he won bronze in the men’s 90kg category at the Coventry Stadium, and later, Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt won the gold medal with a record lift of 405kg.
This is a proud moment for Pakistan. Time and time again, our athletes have proven to us the enormous potential they have for success at the international level despite being economically disadvantaged compared to other competitors. Who can forget the 2020 achievement of Arshad Nadeem, who came closer to winning an Olympic medal for men’s javelin throw than any Pakistani before in the category.
These moments are lessons for the government, particularly the Pakistan Sports Board. Our athletes have achieved what they have, without the requisite support and funding that benefits their competitors. Our athletes have the potential to be the best in the world; the lack of encouragement, funds, training and respect have left them behind the rest of the world. Previous athletes who have made it to the Olympics and other international games have received shockingly low funding and support. It cannot be denied that sports play a vital role in our national spirit and it cannot be left neglected. There is a need to improve the reconstitution of the Pakistan Sports Board—it must be noted that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is not even represented on the board. If more is done to encourage and facilitate them through increasing facilities, services and funding, there is no doubt we would bring home more international accreditation.