Details of Javed Iqbal’s salary, allowances as NAB chief released

Some interesting details of former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal’s salary, perks and privileges have emerged.

According to these details released by the government, Justice (r) Javed, who remained the bureau chairman between 2017 and 2022, drew Rs12,39,000 in monthly salary while his monthly residential allowance was Rs68,000.

Similarly, his monthly telephone allowance was Rs6,000.

Hence during his six-year-long stint, Javed Iqbal drew over Rs70 million in salary; received Rs340,000 in telephone allowance, and over Rs3.8 million in house allowance.

