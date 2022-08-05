ECP bars PML-Q from holding intra-party elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday barred Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) from holding intra-party elections.

Earlier a day, ECP had fixed Chaudhry Shujaat’s plea to stop the PML-Q intra-party elections.

The ECP postponed the further hearing of the case till August 16.

It is pertinent to mention that PML-Q on July 28 removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the post of party president.

The party also removed Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of General Secretary.

Sources privy to the matter said a meeting of the PML-Q central working committee was held, which was chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

In the meeting, it was decided to hold new party elections in ten days.

For inter-party elections, a 5-member Election Commission was established. While Jahangir A Joja will be the Election Commissioner.

-Kamil Ali Agha-

While holding a press conference after the meeting, Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that it was an emergency meeting on short notice. A requisition was received to convene the meeting, he added.

Kamil said the meeting was convened today after the consultation of the legal wing, there was a requisition of more people than the quorum.

He further said that 83 people participated in the meeting today, four to five resolutions were passed after a long consultation, adding that the actions of three gentlemen proved to be very harmful for the party.

There was a long-standing relationship with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Cheema said. He also said that in the meeting it was decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the post of party president.

The decisions of the executive body give power to all officials, Kamil said. He said that PML-Q also decided to remove Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post.

Immediate elections will be held in the party and in regard to this, a five-member Election Commission has been appointed, said Kamil.

As Parvaiz Ealhi became the Chief Minister, the post of Speaker has become vacant, so in the Punjab Assembly, the party will extend its full support to PTI s Sibatin Khan as Speaker. All the members will vote for Sibatin Khan, he said.

Kamil Ali Agha said, “This is an unpleasant situation for us”. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain s health is affecting his decision making power.

Kamil lashed out at Tariq Bashir Cheema, claiming that Cheema is doing conspiracy and using party for his own interest.