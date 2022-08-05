ECP releases by-election schedule on NA seats vacant by PTI

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday released the by-election schedule on the nine general seats of the National Assembly that fell vacant after the resignation of PTI MNAs.

According to details, the by-election on the nine general seats of the National Assembly will be held on September 25. Nomination papers can be submitted between August 10 and August 13.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the nomination papers will be scrutinized on August 17.

It should be noted that on July 29, the Election Commission received the resignations of eleven members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, after which eleven seats in the National Assembly were declared vacant.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf recently accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

The resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema were approved initially and more resignations will be accepted in phases.

The NA Speaker held consultations with Khursheed Shah, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique before accepting the resignations and sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify the lawmakers.