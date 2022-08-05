Our Staff Reporter

Education dept employees hold protest rally in Mardan

MARDAN    –   Hundreds of Class-IV employees of the Education De­partment held a protest rally in front of Mardan Press Club for the acceptance of their demands.

The rally attended by the office-bearers of employ­ees association besides a large number of Class-IV employees of the Education Department.

Later addressing a news conference, the employ­ees leaders said that the government had announced an allowance in January but hasn’t yet been received. They said that despite having a percentage quota, no Class-IV employee has been promoted for the last 30 years. Highly educated and double MA people are working as Class-IV employees, so they should be promoted, they added.

They warned that if the government did not solve their problems, then they would be forced to start a protest movement in this regard.

More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 9,695

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More