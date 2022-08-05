Education dept employees hold protest rally in Mardan
MARDAN – Hundreds of Class-IV employees of the Education Department held a protest rally in front of Mardan Press Club for the acceptance of their demands.
The rally attended by the office-bearers of employees association besides a large number of Class-IV employees of the Education Department.
Later addressing a news conference, the employees leaders said that the government had announced an allowance in January but hasn’t yet been received. They said that despite having a percentage quota, no Class-IV employee has been promoted for the last 30 years. Highly educated and double MA people are working as Class-IV employees, so they should be promoted, they added.
They warned that if the government did not solve their problems, then they would be forced to start a protest movement in this regard.