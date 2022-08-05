Exposing India’s war crimes
Article 5 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), urges that “No one shall be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment”. Contrary to that, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are subject to atrocities at the hands of Indian occupying forces, where they are being subject to killings, torture and degrading treatment for the past seven decades. The world is witnessing the persecution of many generations of Indians who illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the children have grown young and the old have left the world, but the Kashmiris could not get freedom, and the world’s largest and so-called democracy has usurped the basic human rights of millions of Kashmiris.
However, there is no doubt that a day will surely come when Kashmiris will get freedom, Kashmiris will expel the Indian occupational forces from their paradise, just like the Afghans have forced the American forces to flee, India’s situation will not be different. The Kashmir issue is currently one of the major conflicts in the world, a conflict that may even lead the world to a nuclear war. Since this conflict is between two nuclear powers, despite understanding the sensitivity of the issue, world powers are turning a blind eye, but this cannot always be the case.
Meanwhile, the history of global conflicts that led to two “World Wars” and a long-running “Cold War” shows that if issues are not resolved at the right time, things spiral out of control and when things go out of control. Then, if there are, channels of communication are blocked, ground realities and human needs are ignored, one is suppressed by force, and as a result, wars occur. Once a war starts, it is not limited to a specific country or region. It is a fact that a war between two countries anywhere in the world affects the whole world, the current example is the Russia-Ukraine war, and another is the US-China standoff on Taiwan. It should be noted that if the world ignores the basic issues between the two countries for the sake of its interests, then it has to bear the consequences. This is what is happening in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir case. The international community is ignoring the Kashmir issue for the sake of its interests. And for its interests, they are forgetting that this issue is a conflict between two nuclear powers and it requires no more patience, or tolerance to find ways to resolve it. Media, human rights organizations, and people associated with international organizations have been reporting human rights violations from time to time. But no action has been taken yet.
Moreover, the hollow statements from the world powers show that the so-called human rights activists have given India a license to massacre Kashmiris. Influenced by Hindutva fascism, Indian forces roam the valley like cannibals, oppressing innocent Kashmiris, and the world merely issues a formal statement and remains silent if any incident happens in IIOJK. The Indian occupational forces, offenders of massacring thousands of Kashmiris, also have the worst record of committing arson crimes to religious places and houses in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as exposed in an investigative report issued by a UK-based law firm in January 2022. The discovery of mass graves has made it clear why India does not allow international human rights organizations and the media to visit Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
In this regard, Pakistan frequently appeals to the international community and asks that the international community should urge India to stop the atrocities, oppression and gross human rights violations in India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan demands that the resolution of the Kashmir issue should be done according to the resolutions of the United Nations and that India should release all Kashmiri political leaders on an immediate basis. Global powers should keep in mind that, if such incidents continue to happen, then there is a strong possibility of war between two nuclear-armed countries and even minor mistakes in war can lead to a major catastrophe in the region. Since the world powers and the international community have certain responsibilities to take serious notice of serious violations of human rights in the disputed valley. However, the only solution to the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue lies in holding a plebiscite under the UN resolutions to decide the fate and destiny of the people of the occupied valley. This solution to the Kashmir issue will be a practical step toward making the world peaceful and secure. Subsequently, it is beneficial for Kashmiris, and the whole world will benefit from this peace.
Muhammad Akhter
The writer is a freelance columnist. He Tweets at
@MAkhter_