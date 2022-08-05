FDA to be made ‘complaint free’: DG
FAISALABAD – Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr M Zahid Ikram has directed for ensuring ‘complaint free’ department regarding the departmental services.
Holding an introductory meeting with the FDA officers of different sections after assuming the change of his office, he emphasised upon redressing of each and every public complaint in least possible time. He said that prompt action should be taken for providing relief to the complainants without delay. He asked the heads of different sections for regular and proper monitoring of the performance of their subordinate staff. He also stressed on keeping punctuality of office timings and transparency in official work for raising the standard of departmental services and gaining good name of FDA with conscious efforts. The FDA officers assured their all out cooperation in this regard