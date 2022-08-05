Our Staff Reporter

FDA to be made ‘complaint free’: DG

FAISALABAD    –   Faisalabad Development Author­ity (FDA) Director General Dr M Zahid Ikram has directed for ensuring ‘com­plaint free’ department regarding the departmental services.

Holding an introductory meeting with the FDA officers of different sections af­ter assuming the change of his office, he emphasised upon redressing of each and every public complaint in least possible time. He said that prompt action should be taken for providing relief to the com­plainants without delay. He asked the heads of different sections for regular and proper monitoring of the performance of their subordinate staff. He also stressed on keeping punctuality of office timings and transparency in official work for rais­ing the standard of departmental services and gaining good name of FDA with con­scious efforts. The FDA officers assured their all out cooperation in this regard

