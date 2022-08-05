Five world-class tennis courts inaugurated at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

LAHORE – Secretary Sports and Youth Af­fairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz inaugurated five international-standard tennis courts adjacent to tennis stadium at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday.

DG Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Dep­uty Directors Rauf Bajwa and Chand Perveen, DSO Tanveer Shah, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (SBP head coach), tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, top national male and female tennis players Aqeel Khan and Ushna Sohail and a large number of ten­nis officials and enthusiasts were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi also witnessed exhi­bition matches contested be­tween Aisam Qureshi and Aqeel Khan and female tennis players Ushna Suhail and Noor Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Malik and national ten­nis stalwarts Aisam and Aqeel thanked SBP and Punjab Sports Department for launching inter­national standard tennis facility. “Sports Board Punjab has done its job by building world-class tennis courts, now it is the play­ers’ job to work hard and win glories for the country.

“These days young players are getting top class tennis facilities which were not available to us. The tennis courts have modern facilities which are very pleas­ing to see. Hopefully, the tennis kids will get benefit from this international-standard facility and will train hard under able guidance of SBP coaches and ex­cel at higher level,” they added.

Secretary Sports Asadul­lah Faiz said it is a matter of great pleasure that a state-of-the-art tennis facility has been launched for the talented tennis players of the province. “These courts are equipped with all in­ternational level facilities and now we will be able to organize international level tennis tour­naments at our own venues.”

Asadullah said that Punjab Sports Department has com­pleted its responsibility and now its obligation of our coach­es, trainers and young male and female tennis players to avail these facilities to the maximum and polish their skills. “The main objective of these modern tennis courts and academy to groom young players from the age of 5 to 10 up to U-12, U-13 and U-16. In this way we will be able to produce several tennis stars in future,” he added.

He said that this is the first tennis academy in the public sector which has been built ac­cording to international stan­dards. “Four separate training courts have been built for junior players in the tennis academy. Punjab Sports Department is organizing three major tennis events – Punjab Open Tennis, National Tennis Tournament and Asian Junior Tennis Cham­pionship in near future.”

DG SBP Tariq Qureshi said that the talented players will be provided top level sports facili­ties so that they may win laurels for the country in international sports competitions. “Bringing youngsters towards sports ac­tivities is our mission and we will utilise all our resources for this purpose.”