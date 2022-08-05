News Desk

FM Bilawal, Thai counterpart discuss bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his counterpart from Thailand Don Pramudwinai in Cambodia on Friday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh.

The two Foreign Ministers reviewed the state of relations between Pakistan and Thailand and expressed their confidence in the trajectory of bilateral cooperation. They also expressed satisfaction with the growth of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The two ministers renewed the commitment of both countries to forge a broad-based bilateral relationship anchored in strong economic, political and cultural cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underlined the importance of ASEAN in Asia-Pacific and Pakistan’s interest in reinforcing its engagement with ASEAN.

Noting the importance of regular high-level interactions between the two countries, the two leaders agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 8,747

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More