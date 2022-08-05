FM Bilawal, Thai counterpart discuss bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his counterpart from Thailand Don Pramudwinai in Cambodia on Friday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh.

The two Foreign Ministers reviewed the state of relations between Pakistan and Thailand and expressed their confidence in the trajectory of bilateral cooperation. They also expressed satisfaction with the growth of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The two ministers renewed the commitment of both countries to forge a broad-based bilateral relationship anchored in strong economic, political and cultural cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underlined the importance of ASEAN in Asia-Pacific and Pakistan’s interest in reinforcing its engagement with ASEAN.

Noting the importance of regular high-level interactions between the two countries, the two leaders agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations.