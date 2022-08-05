Agencies

Gold price declined by Rs2,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD     –   The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,100 per tola and was sold at Rs143,200 on Thursday against sale at Rs155,300 the previous day in the lo­cal market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also de­creased by Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs122,771 against its sale at Rs124,571, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs112,540 against its sale at Rs114,190, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram tola silver remained constant at Rs1,620 and Rs1,388.88, respectively. The price of gold in international mar­ket increased by $21 and was sold at $1,787 against its sale at $1,766, the asso­ciation reported.

