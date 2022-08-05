Govt decides to increase OMCs margin by 63.04 percent

ISLAMABAD – To further boost the profits of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the government has de­cided to increase the OMCs margin by 63.04 percent, which will jack up the consumers oil prices by Rs2.32/litre from September 1.

The government has decided to raise the OMCs margin on Petrol and High Speed Die­sel (HSD) from the existing Rs3.68/litre to Rs6/litre, official documents available with The Nation reveals. A summary moved to the Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding the revision of the OMCs margin on Petrol and HSD stated the Economic Coordination Com­mittee (ECC) of the cabinet had considered the Petroleum Division’s summery dated 28th July, 2022 and approved the margins of dealers with that OGRA may review the OMCs margins by 10th August, 2022 in con­sultation with stakeholders and present its recommendations for consideration of ECC.

The summary said that the decision on the margins may be concluded before the price review to be effective from September 1, 2022. Pursuant to the above directives of ECC, a meeting was held on 2 August, 2022 to review OMCs margins, under the chair of MNA/ex-Prime Minister, Shahid Khagan Ab­basi, attended by the Secretary Petroleum Division, Chairman OGRA, MD PSO and rep­resentatives of other OMCs, the summary noted. OMCs have demanded to raise their margins to Rs8.85/litre from the existing Rs3.68/litre, due to increase in cost of do­ing business. OMCs stressed that turnover tax, high interest rates, increased LC charges, demurrage and increased costs on account of inflation reduces their profitability signifi­cantly, the summary said. They also stated that the working capital requirements have increased on account of high prices, further making it difficult to continue their business.

After deliberation in the above meeting, it has been proposed that the petroleum prices may be deregulated with effect from 1st November, 2022. In the meantime, OGRA will conduct thorough analysis of the impli­cations of deregulation of petroleum prices in consultation with the stake holders, par­ticularly with reference to in-country freight equalisation protection of dealers margins and collection of sales tax on dealers mar­gins. The recommendation of OGRA will be submitted to ECC for consideration not later than 15th September, 2022. During the inter­im period, OMCs agreed that their margins may be fixed at Rs6/litre for both Petrol and HSD. The current OMCs margin on Petrol and HSD is Rs3.68/litre, which will be increased by 63.04pc to Rs6/litre from Sept 1, 2022