Grenade explosion: Karachi AIG decides to form probe committee

KARACHI – Additional Inspector-General (AIG) of Police Javed Alam Odho on Thursday decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the grenade explosion inside Karachi’s Garden Police Headquarters.

According to details, AIG Karachi has decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the grenade explosion, which killed two policemen and wounded as many under controver­sial circumstances. The three-member committee will visit the spot and record statements of the injured policemen. The police said that the committee’s investi­gation will help to solve the matter.

A police spokesperson said that there was no electricity in the headquarters at the time of ‘accidental’ explosion. “The statements of wounded policemen will be recorded after their conditions improve,” he said. A day earlier, two policemen were martyred while two others sustained in­juries after a hand grenade went off at Ka­rachi police headquarters in Garden area.

“The incident occurred at Garden po­lice headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured have been identi­fied as sub-inspector Saeed, and Gohar.

The funeral prayers of the two mar­tyred policemen were held at police headquarters in Garden in the evening, which was attended by provincial min­ister Saeed Ghani, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, and other senior police officers.