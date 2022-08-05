APP

HEC alerts universities not to offer clinical degrees sans permission

ISLAMABAD     –   The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has warned the universities not to offer undergraduate degree programmes involving clinical applications without due permission from HEC. Furthermore, the HEC has revised the programme title i.e., Bachelor of Eastern Medicine and Surgery, changing it to Bachelor of East­ern Medicine by removing the term ‘sur­gery’ due to concerns of its misuse.

HEC has noted with grave concern that some universities, without consultation of relevant professional bodies and HEC, have had launched diplomas and degree programmes in disciplines involving clini­cal applications including but not limited to Dermatology, Dermal Sciences, Aesthetics, Cosmetology, Radiology, Ophthalmology, Anesthesia, Cardiology, Hemodialysis and Neuro-physiology at the undergraduate level. Considering sensitivities associated with their applications in academics and practice, the universities desirous of offer­ing diploma and degree programmes in the aforementioned and allied disciplines involving clinical applications have been advised to furnish a comprehensive dossier for each programme for HEC’s approval.

As far as the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery programme is concerned, it has been noted that some misunderstanding prevails in academic circles and among stu­dents pertaining to the practice of surgery. The issue was also taken up by the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination

