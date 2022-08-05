Baqar RazaNews Desk

Imran Khan says Indian moves can’t crush spirit of Kashmiris

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday lamented human rights violations by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal against the decision to revoke Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Khan said that on 5 August 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government violated the UNSC resolutions and international law by illegally revoking the special status of IIOJK.

He continued that the Modi government then moved to commit a war crime under Fourth Geneva Convention by altering the demography of IIOJK. “They assumed the moves would crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance but the Kashmiris’ spirit of resistance became stronger and it continues to strengthen.”

He said that the selective morality of the international community and silence against India’s brazen violations of all international laws and UNSC resolutions is condemnable.

“We are asked to echo condemnations on issues of human rights the powerful in the [international] community take up; but when it comes to India & its massive human rights violations in IIOJK there is complete silence by the same powers,” Imran Khan said, adding that it was because of India’s market or its strategic military partnerships.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world are observing Youm-e-Istehsal today (Friday) to register their protest against Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s illegal action taken on this day in 2019.

The Modi regime in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special autonomous status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory on 5th August 2019.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for complete shutdown today to mark it as a black day.

