Imran Khan to contest by-elections from nine constituencies of NA: Sources

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to contest by-elections from nine constituencies of the National Assembly.

The nine constituencies in which by-elections will be held are NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Karam, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

According to the sources, Imran Khan has decided to himself contest the by-elections from these 9 constituencies of the National Assembly.

It should be noted that the PTI chairman had contested elections from five constituencies in the 2018 general election and won in all five seats.

In the 2018 general election, the former PM defeated Khawaja Saad Rafiq from NA-131 Lahore, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from NA-53 Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza of MQM Pakistan from NA-243, Ubaidullah Khan of PML-N from NA-95 Mianwali and Akram Khan Durrani from NA 35 Bannu.

The by-elections on nine National Assembly seats, which have fallen vacant after the acceptance of the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, will be held on September 25.

